Agency opens new satellite office

Property consultancy Carter Jonas has expanded into Hadleigh, with the launch of a satellite office in the High Street.

The company, which has an office in Long Melford, believes the venture will strengthen its long-standing presence in the area.

Known as the Pop-In Point, the office is located in the clothes shop called Hall Street.

Caroline Edwards, partner and head of residential, said the move came about after the firm temporarily relocated to Hadleigh while its office in Long Melford was being renovated.

She said: “In that time, our appreciation of Hadleigh as a significant emerging market was reinforced.

“While Long Melford and Lavenham have been top of the Suffolk buyers’ search list for the last 20 years, the changing face of Hadleigh’s High Street has created a new wave of interest in the last five years.”

The company chose Hall Street because it has a client base which overlaps with Carter Jonas’ client base.

“It was an obvious decision to create a partnership in this way, particularly given the benefits for our respective clients,” added Caroline.

“We are delighted to be working closely with the Hall Street team.”