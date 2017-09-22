AFC Sudbury to host memorial match for teenagers killed in car crash

A charity football match in memory of two teenagers who lost their lives in a car crash earlier this year will be hosted at AFC Sudbury next month.

Zac Smith and Kye Mclean, both 18, died in a collision on the B1115 in Great Waldingfield on August 9.

One full match will be played on October 7, with gates opening at 6.30pm, and a penalty shootout will take place at half-time.

A charity raffle is also being held on the night.

All donations will be split between the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service.