AFC Sudbury to host memorial match for teenagers killed in car crash

A charity football match in memory of two teenagers who lost their lives in a car crash earlier this year will be hosted at AFC Sudbury next month.
Zac Smith and Kye Mclean, both 18, died in a collision on the B1115 in Great Waldingfield on August 9.
One full match will be played on October 7, with gates opening at 6.30pm, and a penalty shootout will take place at half-time.
A charity raffle is also being held on the night.
All donations will be split between the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service.
Almost Done!
Registering with Suffolk Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.