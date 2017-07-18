Acton Primary School puts knowledge to the test in Science Week

Children at Acton Primary School put their science knowledge to the test last week when they took part in a series of experiments for their annual Science Week.

The main test saw pupils construct their own unique marble runs using materials found in their homes, with the goal of keeping the run going for at least a minute, whilst other experiments included chemistry, activities with paper airplanes and crafting and testing spaghetti bridges.

ACTON Acton Church of England Primary School, Lambert Drive, Acton, Suffolk Acton Primary School Science Week - pupils and their parents are creating their own Marble Runs using household materials. Reception Finn Tori, Grace and Mia Picture Mark Westley

Gordon Leathers, school deputy headteacher and head of science, said: “We wanted to do something that could be easily replicated at home over the summer holidays.

“We picked activities which are hands on and children enjoy, but also have sound education behind them.”