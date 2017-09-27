Acton bed-and-breakfast earns top award just three years after launch

A bed-and-breakfast in Acton has won a Trip Advisor 2017 Certificate of Excellence – just three years after starting the business.

Run by Simon Oldfield and Angela Groves, Clay Hall House won the award for consistently achieving outstanding customer reviews.

Simon said: “It’s important to get the basics right. Most hosts never ask simple questions, such as why guests have booked and what they hope to achieve from their visit.

“We build rapport with guests even before they arrive by finding this out – so that, if they want it, we can offer practical help and advice, drawing on our local knowledge and research.”

Customer reviews praise Angela’s breakfasts, featuring locally-made sausages and eggs from her own hens.

Simon says guests even book just to meet Grace, the couple’s dog.

In spite of the success of Clay Hall House, the couple are worried that extensive housing development in villages such as Acton could deter visitors in the future.

Simon added: “There is obvious demand for housing but targeting greenfield sites for these developments will destroy traditional Suffolk villages.

“Visitors come here for peace, quiet and natural beauty and they’ll go elsewhere instead – taking their money with them.”