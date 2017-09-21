Academy chief ruled out of AFC Sudbury manager role

AFC Sudbury are not rushing to appoint a new manager, and are prepared to take their time to select the ‘right man for the job’ — but have ruled out interim manager Danny Laws.

Academy chief Laws stepped into the vacancy as caretaker manager following Jamie Godbold’s sacking on August 12 and, under his guidance, have notched up two comfortable victories.

But chairman Phil Turner has confirmed that Laws is not in the running.

“Danny would be the perfect fit but he’s decided to stay as director of the Youth Academy.

“We offered him the job two years ago, after David Batch left the club, but he turned us down then, so there’s no point offering him the job again — he doesn’t want it.

“And he’s been doing a great job with our Academy.”

He said the club had received ‘a dozen’ applications, all of which would be considered.

“We haven’t got a wish list or anyone particular in mind so we will consider every application,” Turner added.

“We plan to wait a little while longer and then do interviews — I would like to think we will make a decision in the next month. But we have the time to find the right man for the job; that’s the joy of having a man like Danny holding the fort.”

The chairman said the sacking of Godbold was ‘one of the worst things he has had to do’, following the 3-0 home win over Brentwood Town.

“We made the decision that morning,” he said. “So it did make it that much harder after such a good win. And I think it came as a shock for the supporters, particularly given the circumstances.

“But we decided it was necessary for the club to move forward and shake off any negativity from last season.

“The decision was made when it was to give a new manager the time this season.

“There’s no animosity between the club and Godbold, as well as Andy Reynolds, they are welcome back here as guests. I’m sure they will go on and be very successful .”

Meanwhile, Laws said: “I will be here as long as I am needed, my remit is to continue to progress the whole club. It’s a period of change for the club and I like to think I’m a constant.

“I don’t think the first team job would be offered so whether or not I want it is a bit of a non-question really. My job is to continue to have that conveyer belt from the Academy.”