Abi’s Footprints will help families in Sudbury area

A new community initiative has been set up to help struggling families in the Sudbury and Great Cornard area, named in memory of baby Abigail.

The project has been set up by members of the New Life Church Community in Great Cornard, hoping to collect second-hand toys, clothes and items that babies require but parents can sometimes not afford.

“We are a very community focused church,” said project coordinator Gill Soper. “For some time we have been looking for a way to touch the lives of our community in a really tangible and realistic way.”

The church project will distribute items for children up to three-years-old ranging from toys and clothes to buggies and accessories to those families that need them.

“We were aware of similar projects in towns and cities in the UK but nothing similar in the Cornard and Sudbury area,” added Mrs Soper.

“We are all needy at times in our lives and find ourselves in difficult circumstances.

“We realised some families struggle financially for all sorts of reasons, so meeting the needs of a baby can be an extra financial pressure.”

After approaching children’s centres, charities and local health professionals it became clear there was a need for this support.

The initiative will primarily receive its requests from these organisations.

It was named in memory of Abigail, the stillborn daughter of a couple who attend the church.

It is hoped that the project will not only support families in need but allow for strong connections to be built with the local community.

One of the most important donations people can give is their time, volunteering to help with the collections, sorting of the donations and even the need for electricians to PAT test any electronic items given.

Mrs Soper hopes support will come from the whole community, not just church members.

“It’s about building a stronger and more resilient community,” she said.

“Anyone can contribute their goods, their time or their money and anyone can benefit. We are depending on friends and neighbours.”

The Church meets at Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard.

You can visit www.abisfootprints.co.uk to find a list of items required and collection points in Sudbury and Great Cornard.

Alternatively you can pick up a leaflet in the Ipswich Building Society on Market Hill, Sudbury. For more information call 01787 478654.