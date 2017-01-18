A plethora of Potter

Muggles, witches and wizards are invited along to Sudbury Library for the return of the Harry Potter Book Night on Thursday, February 2. The event starts at 6pm and there will be a range of activities including a sorting hat ceremony, Platform 9¾, craft activities and games. Participants are encouraged to come dressed up in costume.

Tickets are £2 per child and should be bought in advance as it is likely to be a popular event. Accompanying adults go free.

A Harry Potter quiz is also taking place at the library until February 17. This is open to both adults and children and is £1 per ticket. The prize will be a book token. All proceeds go to Sudbury Library. For more information call 01787 242570.