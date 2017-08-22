A-level students in Suffolk perform above national average

Provisional figures show the county’s students have performed well, with the number of A*-E grades awarded above the national average, according to Suffolk County Council.

Although they are still to be validated by the Department for Education, the council says figures show that 98.2 per cent of A-levels taken in the county were awarded an A*- E grade, compared with 97.9 per cent nationally.

The council says 77 per cent of A-level grades achieved were within the A*-C bracket, in line with national figures and a one per cent increase on last year’s results.

Suffolk county councillor Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: “Suffolk’s A-level results have been consistently high year on year and early indications show that they have remained above the national average this year.

“This reflects that schools across the county are continuing to drive up standards.”

He added: “Since the launch of Raising the Bar in 2012, A-level results have improved year on year and 88 per cent of our schools are now being judged as good or outstanding by Ofsted.

“This rate is continuing to improve faster than the national average; over the last year, Suffolk schools have reduced the gap to national schools from six per cent to just one per cent.

“This success is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of pupils, parents, teachers and governors.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Suffolk’s young people and wish them every success as they move on to new challenges.”