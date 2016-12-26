A helping hand to keep Beth in work in Kenya

Sudbury firm TGA has donated a mobility scooter to a Kenyan woman suffering from polio so she can continue working at a university.

TGA, the UK’s leading mobility scooter specialist, has donated a solar powered Supersport to Beth Wamuyu, 23, so she can continue working at Karatina University.

Disabled Kenyan Beth Wamuyu on her new Supersport mobility scooter donated by TGA Mobility and the For African Children charity. ANL-161219-102801001

TGA has given the scooter to Beth via the children’s charity ForAfricanChildren which is based in Turin, Italy, which follows the motto of “We can not change the world but we can change the world of a child”.

Tim Ross, TGA national sales manager said: “The TGA team and I are so proud to help Beth regain independence and to travel locally on her own terms.

“The ForAfricanChildren charity is to be fully admired for the results it delivers bearing in mind it is only a small organisation. It was a pleasure to meet Fulvio in Italy – an inspirational guy.

“We decided to select our Supersport model for the donation as it is the perfect scooter to tackle the many challenges of driving off-road.”

The charity helps to assist several organisations operating in Africa to bring change for children and young people on an individual level – hence the request to help Beth who lives with spinal problems and polio.

Fulvio contacted TGA to see if it would donate a mobility scooter.

Following discussions and a face-to-face meeting in Italy between Fulvio and Tim Ross of TGA, TGA Mobility agreed to donate a three-wheel Supersport, a robust and reliable mobility scooter, able to drive off-road which is vital for Beth who lives in a rural area.

It is hoped the scooter can change Beth’s life forever as she has severe walking difficulties, exasperated in the rainy season when the ground is so muddy. With the help of a scooter she will be able to once again travel to work independently and spend time with her family and friends in neighbouring villages.

The Supersport was shipped to Italy where it was fitted with a Italian-designed solar panel as Beth has no electricity at home.

On arrival in Kenya, the Supersport seat was embroidered with her name and then presented by charity manager Fulvio Rostagno.

“We first met Beth many years ago when working at Naromoru Disabled Children’s Home in Kenya which is run by Italian Elizabethan Sisters,” he said.

“Beth is very poor and has undergone many operations due to her polio – we immediately felt a bond with her, she was like a daughter to us.

“Over the years we have supported her and to be able to give Beth the gift of freedom has made us so proud, the TGA Supersport is an amazing machine.

“Before she would have to battle sun, wind, rain and mud, whilst carrying heavy loads and walking with heavy callipers on her legs.

“Now all of this will change, she was so happy to receive the scooter, it was very emotional for us all. Thank you so much TGA.”