A court fit for a carnival queen

The queen’s court for the 2017 Sudbury Carnival has been announced – and, for the first time, will feature two princes.

The carnival queen, princes and princesses were selected at Sudbury Snooker Hall.

Sudbury Carnival Queen Ashleigh Stohr, 15.

Fifteen-year-old Ashleigh Stohr will be this year’s carnival queen.

She will be joined by princesses Megan Wallace, 12, Klio-Ellen Watson Stewart, eight, and Eloise Howard, six; alongside princes Ethan Head, eight, and Mason Davey, seven.

Tracy Condell, who organises the queen’s court, said: “We were very pleased with the number of entries for the competition.

“We are hoping that Sudbury Carnival queen’s court will have a higher profile this year and will attend many carnivals, fetes and community events. Ashleigh is keen to be seen supporting many events.”

Sudbury Carnival Princess Eloise Howard, 6.

This includes Wells Hall Primary School’s fete in Great Cornard tomorrow and Braintree Carnival on Saturday.

Sudbury Carnival takes place in Belle Vue Park on August 20, beginning with a procession around the town from 12.30pm.

Mrs Condell added: “We are hoping to see many people, clubs and businesses enter the procession.

“We also have visiting queen’s courts attending, including from Witham and Braintree.”

Sudbury Carnival Prince Mason Davey, 7.

Any businesses, groups or individuals wishing to sponsor, donate or get involved should email aowen197@aol.com or sud.carnival.procession@gmail.com.

Sudbury Carnival Prince Ethan Head, 8.

Sudbury Carnival Princess Klio-Ellen Watson-Stewart, 12.