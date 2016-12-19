A Christmas Carol readings

Candlelight readings from Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ are to be performed at St Peter’s in Sudbury next week. The readings will be given by Anthony Roberts, director of the Colchester Arts Centre, accompanied by pianist Jamie Cunliffe.

The show is on Wednesday, December 21 from 7.30pm.

During the interval, mulled wine, hot and cold drinks, mince pies and biscuits will be served.

The show is free of charge but the audience will be asked to give generously to the St Peter’s Regeneration Fund.

This is a popular show that sells out every year at the Colchester Arts Centre, so people are advised to come early to get a seat.