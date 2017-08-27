20Twenty marathon team set for homecoming trek to Sudbury tomorrow

Two friends attempting to break a world record with an epic 20-day charity marathon will be welcomed home as they ride from Clare to Sudbury on Monday.

Sudbury-born personal trainer Gavin Levitt and wheelchair user Shaun Gash set off from Land’s End earlier this month, riding 50 miles a day in an effort to reach John O’Groats in less than 20 days.

Back in Sudbury, Geoff Turkentine has been covering the same distance each day on a static bike at Zest Gym.

Their feats of endurance are all part of the 20Twenty Challenge, through which they are raising thousands of pounds for 20 different good causes.

Following the completion of their journey, they will ride a homecoming course on Monday, setting off at noon from Clare and aiming to arrive at Sudbury Town Hall between 3pm and 4pm, where they will be greeted by the town mayor.

Gavin said earlier this year: “We are trying to raise £250,000 to support as many people as possible.

“We are supporting anyone and everyone that has come to us to ask for help.

“However big or small, if we can help the right people, that smile gives me a real buzz.”

One of the causes being supported is Hillside Special School in Sudbury, which was chosen by Geoff after a visit to meet pupils and staff earlier this year.

“I’m a Sudbury lad and my little boy went to the school, so there is a close connection for me,” he said.

“It’s hard work, mentally and physically, but otherwise, everything is going well.

“I’m just trying to do my best and trying to raise as much money and awareness as possible.”